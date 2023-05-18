Urge Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan to kill Senate Bills 17 and 18. Urge Rep. John Raney to vote no

These bills are designed to ban faculty tenure and DEI programs at public universities in Texas. The House version replaces the tenure ban with a "tenure-in-name-only" system. This is bad news for the Brazos Valley.

Texas A&M is the largest local employer; it drives our economy. Aggies run businesses and are a large part of the local workforce. Research at A&M brings grant money to the region. If it can’t hire and retain quality faculty, this economic engine becomes threatened.

A&M competes internationally for talented faculty; these bills would make A&M uncompetitive by imposing unnecessary regulations. Doing away with DEI initiatives makes A&M seem unwelcoming, artificially shrinks the applicant pool, and causes A&M to lose high-quality candidates. Doing away with tenure makes us undesirable to any professor worth hiring.

In the immediate term, if these two bills pass, top-talent will not want to come to A&M and current talent will look to leave as soon as they can. A University of Texas department was unable to hire any of its top six applicants this year; they all cited these bills as the reason. The damage has started.

Current A&M faculty will leave as soon as they can if these bills become law and a major brain-drain will hit the Brazos Valley. In turn, employers considering moving to the Brazos Valley will look elsewhere.

Additionally, tenure is not just about free speech (although that is important for both liberal and conservative professors). It is about the ability to take risks in research. Without tenure, research incentives change from "big ideas" to piece-meal projects, and innovations from A&M (and the associated economic benefits) grind to a halt. By downgrading tenure, A&M would fall behind and drag the region with it.

CASEY CRISMAN-COX

Bryan