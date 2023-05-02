Saturday’s front page EV article said EV adoption here in Texas will not reach the goals set by the Biden administration. That’s OK. Texas is quite expansive.

EV autos in the near future will have the greatest advantages in urban environments. Big cities out east and west will be the early targets.

Texas cities such as Houston, Dallas and even Austin will gain improved air quality as EVs gain acceptance. The range right now is adequate for urban use.

Material supply could indeed be a limiting factor as the article states.

MAURY JACOB

Bryan