Up to democrats for democracy's survival

Carl Leubsdorf nailed it in his column (Eagle, Feb. 5). Next to The Former Guy (his name escapes me), Gingrich is the one most responsible for our current political polarization.

In 1994 he banished the old custom of bipartisan congressional orientations lest friendships form across the aisle, and set up the congressional calendar so most legislators flew home on weekends rather than staying in D.C. and engaging in bipartisan socializing.

Another aspect of this polarization was Gingrich’s GOPAC memo, providing his minions with a whole thesaurus of vilification in his attempt to delegitimatize Democrats, even warping the English language to banish the adjectival form “Democratic” because it sounded too positive.

George Orwell wasn’t that far off with "1984"; he just got his dates wrong.

Speaking of Orwellian, now the Republican National Committee has branded the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol as “legitimate political discourse.”