In an article appearing on the front page of The Eagle on March 15 — headlined "Students, city seek housing compromise" — College Station's city ordinance requiring no more than four unrelated persons living together in a neighborhood zoned for single family residences was described as "new" and "recent."

In fact, this ordinance was enacted in 1940, when College Station (incorporated 1938) was creating a zoning code designed to protect and preserve neighborhoods for families. Our founding fathers must have known the importance of beautiful, peaceful neighborhoods to the overall quality of life in a city.

The definition of "family" has been revisited by the city council several times — in 1972, 1986, 2003 and 2006. Each time it was clear that a family consisted of persons related to one another or "not more than four unrelated persons" living as a single housekeeping unit.

Considering the decades this law has been on the books, I don't understand why it comes as such a surprise to so many. And while ignorance may be bliss, ignorance of the law has never been a valid excuse for breaking it.

KATHERINE EDWARDS

College Station