Universe will return to nothing

In John 14:6, Jesus says "... no one comes to the Father except through me." The Rev. Dan De Leon (Eagle, June 19) notes that many Christians believe that this dictates the only way to heaven. Rev. De Leon seems to believe otherwise and said that Pope Francis does as well.

Jesus, who was executed about 30 AD, was a Jew, not a Christian. There was no Christianity during His lifetime. Paul, who never met Jesus, started and championed Christianity with his ministry and writings in the 50s AD.

None of the gospel writers ever met Jesus. Mark and Luke wrote in the 60s-70s, Matthew in the 70s-80s. John was written in the late 80s and is a departure from the previous gospels and letters.

Believers in Paul's supernatural Jesus were ostracized severely and persecuted in the 80s. The author of John sought to comfort them and to mollify critics by making Jesus less of a miracle worker and more human. Less of a God but exceptionally godly. John urged everyone to strive to be more like Jesus.