Unfair to ticket people eating lunch in CS

I am a big supporter of Texas A&M. My son is a sophomore. I will end up spending in the range of $100,000 for his education.

On July 19, at 3 .pm., we went to the Dixie Chicken for lunch, parking in the lot next to it. When we came out, 10 cars including ours had tickets. These tickets are $58 each for parking violation.

The fact the police troll this lot at 3 p.m. on a Tuesday is a little much. They will profit almost $600 for 10 unsuspecting drivers. I understand a reasonable fine but $58 for each car?

The College Station police surely have better things to do than harass people who are merely eating lunch on a Tuesday, right?

I think the people of College Station should be aware of this practice and ask for a little common sense and compassion.

I am very disappointed in the excessive fine and how this is a common practice in your fine town.

STEVE HERRIN

Plano