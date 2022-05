One very important function of our county commissioners is to provide funding facilities and security for our local courts.

Chuck Konderla and I have had conversations about this. He recognizes the need for constant vigilance to make sure the local judicial system gets what it needs.

I know Chuck to be a proven, honest and dedicated public servant. He is also a good man who really cares about people.

Please join me in voting for Chuck Konderla for County Commissioner.

TRAVIS BRYAN III

Bryan