Ukraine invasion shows fossil fuel woes

Yet again we’re embroiled in geopolitical malfeasance as an irrational petrostate dictator disrupts a global economy disturbingly dependent on fossil fuels.

Vladimir Putin has been roundly condemned worldwide from west to east for his military misadventures in Ukraine — even China advised against this mayhem.

Incredibly, a singular voice with an oversized megaphone praising Putin’s “genius” for his aggression has been that of a former U.S. president.

Meanwhile, the journal Science documents unequivocal satellite data revealing that Putin’s Russia ranks with U.S. oil and gas producers in the Texas Permian Basin as the worst global offenders for purposeful and wasteful emissions of methane, a greenhouse gas over 25 times more potent than CO2.

Unfortunately, the Texas Railroad Commission continues to fail in its responsibilities to regulate Texas oil and gas production for the good of the people it ostensibly serves, having been captured long ago by the industry.