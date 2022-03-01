Ukraine invasion shows fossil fuel woes

Yet again we’re embroiled in geopolitical malfeasance as an irrational petrostate dictator disrupts a global economy disturbingly dependent on fossil fuels.
Vladimir Putin has been roundly condemned worldwide from west to east for his military misadventures in Ukraine — even China advised against this mayhem.
Incredibly, a singular voice with an oversized megaphone praising Putin’s “genius” for his aggression has been that of a former U.S. president.
Meanwhile, the journal Science documents unequivocal satellite data revealing that Putin’s Russia ranks with U.S. oil and gas producers in the Texas Permian Basin as the worst global offenders for purposeful and wasteful emissions of methane, a greenhouse gas over 25 times more potent than CO2.
Unfortunately, the Texas Railroad Commission continues to fail in its responsibilities to regulate Texas oil and gas production for the good of the people it ostensibly serves, having been captured long ago by the industry.
Just as egregious is the willingness of public universities to lease their sizeable land holdings to the oil and gas industry, endorsing by association these sloppy practices, while sharing in the short-term profits purchased at the expense of the escalating economic devastations of climate change.
The fossil fuel industry continues to operate outside the free market, heavily subsidized by taxpayer dollars, the economic penalties of climate change and the free use of an increasingly fragile atmosphere as a dumping ground.
Absent accurate carbon pricing in the marketplace, these violations will continue as long as industry can blind corporate ledgers to externalized social costs.
There are other paths, particularly in Texas, where abundant sources of clean energy can power a vibrant economy freed from the imperious ambitions of despotic actors bent on tyranny.
Properly pricing carbon extraction, a market mechanism increasingly championed by conservative economists, can produce this shift.
RAYMOND TARPLEY
College Station