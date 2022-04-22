Two propositions create problems

I’m writing to urge Brazos County voters to vote against the two tax-reduction propositions on the ballot on May 7.

Neither proposition provides a clear pathway for the state to make up the lost revenue after the first couple of years.

The first proposition would reduce the property tax the elderly and disabled pay to public schools. The state would cover the more than $700 million in lost revenue in the first two years (2024-26) but it is not clear how this loss in funding could or would be sustained in the long run.

The second proposition, raising the homestead exemption from $25,000 to $40,000 for school district property taxes was, according to an October 18 Texas Tribune article, “fast-tracked” at the very end of the third special session of the Legislature without public comment."

The more than $600 million dollar annual loss would be covered by the state’s surplus in the first year, but, again, it’s unclear how future shortages would be covered.

While local public school district leaders may feel somewhat confident that the “hold harmless” clause in both bills would ensure that the districts initially do not lose funding as a result of these measures, surely it is unwise to reduce State revenue before a sustainable, long-term funding replacement plan is in place.

The Legislature, rather than spending time addressing the monumental challenge of funding public education in a fair, equitable and sustainable way, has catered to the desire of property owners for lower taxes without a long-term plan for replacing this lost revenue.

I’m as happy as the next voter to see my taxes reduced — but not at the cost of public education.

CECILIA HAWKINS

College Station