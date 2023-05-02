Two injustices recently have been committed in our community. The first was to an elderly lady who lost her home at a tax sale due to an error by a mortgage company. She has started the redemption process and thankfully will be getting her home back.

The second injustice was to the buyer who bought her home at the tax sale. Texas’ Law of Redemption requires that when the owner redeems his or her home, he or she is required to refund all closing costs plus the sales price plus 25% to the buyer.

The buyer of this house has been called an extortionist by a well intentioned but ill- informed woman who has created a firestorm on social media even though this refund is a requirement by Texas law. Not only has he been called out but even his and his family’s pictures have been posted online.

He has been unfairly vilified by hundreds of posts denigrating him and damaging his reputation and possibly his livelihood.

The real culprit in this debacle is the mortgage company that failed to do it’s job and not this man who bought a piece of property due to unreported past due taxes.

LINDA GODWIN

College Station