Two commissioners should do their job

Commissioner Steve Aldrich and Commissioner Russ Ford should be embarrassed about their behavior this week. Elected officials should never cut and run when they don’t get their way. This is cowardice in the face of opposition.

Aldrich and Ford argued for a certain budget, and they were outvoted. Now they need to do the right thing: Show up and vote. Failing to do so endangers lives.

If they don’t want to do their duties, they always can resign. Or, at a minimum, their salaries should be reduced during their absence.

Better yet, if they really think the budget is too high, they could always forego their salaries this year in an effort to keep the budget down.

Budgets are a policy decision, not a political one. We can’t play games with something as important funding basic government services for hundreds of thousands of people. Their lives and livelihoods depend on being able to access things such as sheriff deputies and the court system.

What Aldrich and Ford are doing is shameful. If they can make it to the TV station to talk about the budget, they can make it to the courthouse. They need to stop grandstanding and do the job they were elected and are paid to do.

BETH SCHULTZ

College Station