Two commissioners shirking duties

It’s disappointing to see Commissioner Steve Aldrich and Commissioner Russ Ford play a game of chicken with the Brazos County FY 2023 tax rate. They are acting irresponsibly as critical services the public needs hang in the balance.

In fact, it is a dereliction of duty.

Aldrich and Ford are just pouting because they don’t get their way. Failing to show up and vote (however they may vote) is nothing but a stunt by a headline-seeking career politician and a lame duck once-was commissioner.

The county budget impacts critical emergency services, and the commissioners’ pouting endangers our residents’ well-being and even their lives. Neither men have offered to reimburse Brazos County taxpayers for the time that have not shown up to do their elected and paid duties.

Aldrich and Ford have expressed displeasure about not getting what they want in negotiations, but the commissioner’s court is a deliberative body. No single commissioner gets his or her way on any issue, and the majority should have the opportunity to debate and vote on a final tax rate.

The current economic and political climate is fraught with challenges, and we need good governance and strong leadership. Perhaps we should aspire to more of Winston Churchill and less P.T. Barnum with our locally elected officials.

Aldrich and Ford need to grow up and represent their constituents.

MICHAEL ANZALDUA

College Station