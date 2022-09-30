Two commissioners protecting the people

Please consider this letter as whole-hearted support for Commissioners Russ Ford and Steve Aldrich. They have chosen to represent their constituents by word and action when considering taxation for residents of Brazos County.

A significant percentage of taxpayers in this community have decided that enough is enough. We need to relieve the current tax burden more than we need to build a surplus of funds when Brazos County is recovering from two years of COVID-driven business compression, managing 40-year record high inflation, and we are entering what could well be a world-wide economic recession.

Ford and Aldrich recognize that inflated property valuations, taxed at the current rates will more than cover the operating needs of our county.

Ford's and Aldrich’s objective on taxation appears to mirror the families and business owners they represent. Families managing through the COVID siege have recognized the importance of the family budget and disciplined spending. They also appear to understand the difference between wants and needs within the community.

Judge Duane Peters and Commissioner Nancy Berry apparently have zero interest in that conversation. They see "money to burn" chasing multiple nice-to-have projects.

It appears that one motivation behind Peters and Berry is a belief that if we do not expand our spending to fund new projects, they will not be able to claim what they believe is a share of funds available through the so-called American Rescue Plans.

That plan provided funds to survive COVID losses — which we already accomplished through budgeting and sacrifice. Their comments make me believe they see the funds as free money from Washington. It’s not free money and Washington doesn’t have it to spend.

Thank You, Russ and Steve.

PAUL PAUSKY

College Station