Two candidates serve CS well

The residents of College Station are very fortunate to have two highly qualified individuals running in next month's election for city council.

Both William Wright and Dennis Maloney are "home grown," having lived in College Station for decades.

These Aggies have taken it upon themselves to improve our great city — Dennis's years of leadership on the city council were instrumental to College Station being named #1 Best Performing Small Town in Texas for 2021 by Milken Institute.

William contributed to the reception of this honor through his work on the Planning and Zoning Commission and the Historic Preservation Committee. Additionally, William's active participation in improving his hometown started in 2018 when he attended the Citizen's Fire Academy, Citizen's University and Citizen's Police Academy.

I humbly ask that you vote in November for these two gentlemen who already have proven their ability to get positive results for the residents of College Station.

VIRGINIA HIGDON

College Station