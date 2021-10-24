Two candidates promote a better College Station

In the current political climate of our country, where even families have become divided and a vibrant cancel culture has become the norm, it’s altogether heartening to know that both Republicans and Democrats who make up the Committee of Former Mayors of College Station — composed of Ben White, Lynn McIlhaney, Larry Ringer, Gary Halter and Lorence Bravenec — as well as the College Station Association of Neighborhoods (a PAC formed in 2017 dedicated to supporting those candidates who support smart growth and neighborhoods) agree completely that our city would be served best by electing College Station City Council candidates William Wright and Dennis Maloney.

Dennis Maloney’s record of service to the city of College Station is unparalleled. Currently on the council, he has served previously, as well as on more committees and boards than most of us can name.

Anyone who knows him will attest to his integrity — he is intelligent with a phenomenal memory, is completely bilingual, honest and highly-principled. A good man, he is one of the leaders responsible for many of the good things in and about College Station that we enjoy.