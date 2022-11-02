Two candidates have a passion to serve

College Station is fortunate to have Mark Smith and William Wright running for city council. These two men would bring very different backgrounds to the council, but they share experience and an understanding of the best path forward for our city.

After receiving his MPA from A&M, Mark Smith spent 30 years with the city government, eventually as director of public works. He has made countless presentations to the city council, so when his turn comes to ask the staff questions and work with them behind the scenes, he would be able to make progress, not just make a show.

After a decade away with the San Jacinto River Authority, Mark came right back to the city he loved, and immediately reengaged in our city’s government, joining the Planning and Zoning Commission in 2021. His passion for College Station is strong, and I know that he would work hard to keep our city a great place for families, students and businesses.

William Wright is not just an Aggie, class of 2011, he’s a graduate of schools in College Station from grade school on. As a young parent and a young professional, Wright has perspectives that are sorely lacking on City Council.

Yet despite his relative youth, Wright has done what it takes to prepare for the position. He graduated from the Citizen's Fire Academy, and served on the Historic Preservation Committee, the Citizen's Bond Advisory Committee, and the critically important Planning and Zoning Commission. And he has done all of this while supervising 50 employees and remaining a dedicated father.

College Station’s government works best when it is led by people who have demonstrated their passion for our city through service and experience. Mark Smith and William Wright have done what it takes to lead.

RICHARD WOODWARD

College Station