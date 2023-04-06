The 88th Texas legislative session is considering policy that will remove gender-affirming care from transgender youth in our community.

Proponents cite European studies they interpret to indicate that the gender-affirming care model is inappropriate. However, there are many good studies as well as current practice by gender affirming-care health care professionals that show the clear benefits of this kind of care.

Gender-affirming care is a process in which parents and their child meet with a health professional to look at options tailored to and age appropriate for the child in question to address consistent, insistent, and pervasive expressions that their sex assigned at birth is not who they are.

Criticism is that youth cannot make such life-altering decisions. The gender-affirming care model actually builds in time for the youth and their family to consider ramifications through therapy and, in some cases, the delay of puberty to forestall the development of secondary sex characteristics that do not align with the child’s gender identity.

The impacts of these policy discussions is literally killing our youth. 85% of transgender and nonbinary youth say that recent debates around anti-transgender bills have negatively impacted their mental health, according to a 2022 Trevor Project survey of 3,400 youth. One in three such youth indicate feelings of hopelessness, helplessness and anxiety due to these policy discussions about their lives.

Transgender and non-binary Texas youth deserve our respect and support, as do their families. Gender-affirming care is sound evidence-based science. If you are a family with a transgender or non-binary youth dealing with the ramifications of these policy discussions, know that I, as a 51-year-old transwoman, respect and appreciate you for standing with your child.

KATRINA STEWART, executive director

Pride Community Center