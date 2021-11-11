Too many ways to avoid requirements

In response to the severe freeze in Texas last February, costing some $200 billion and hundreds of lives, the Texas Public Utility Commission recently issued equipment weatherization requirements for grid power providers.

These were long overdue since the Texas grid had been advised to adopt such measures following a significant, though lesser, freeze in 2011 — advice that went unheeded.

Operating in the unregulated utility supply market in Texas, power providers determined at the time that such investments ran counter to their monetary interests, leaving electricity consumers to shoulder the risks, which took their toll in 2021.

The PUC has set a deadline for implementing many of the upgrades by Dec. 1. This overtly short timeline essentially guarantees that power companies will seek exemptions from the new rules that are also offered by the PUC indefinitely, if not permanently.