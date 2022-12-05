Those who protect children need help

I commend Gov. Greg Abbott for firing the head of the Child Protective Services Department. I respect all the hard working, dedicated CPS workers who have an unbelievably difficult job.

I have volunteered as a child advocate for the past 15 years and have worked alongside many of these workers. They are over burdened with case loads.

The turnover in the past few years has been close to 40%. Directions from the leadership has been horrible.

COVID has increased abuse and neglect and removals have increased incrementally. There are not enough beds to handle these removals so the children are being housed in CPS offices and residential treatment centers.

What these children need is tender loving care. Some need therapy and there are not enough therapists. It is a very complicated problem but we have the power to make a change.

Put the best interest of the child first. Do not encourage staff workers to put children back into dysfunctional homes because they don’t have anywhere else to put them.

We in the community must do a better job of developing resources for these children.

Foster parents are in short supply. Functional family members should be encouraged to take these children and give them a home. Should they be subsidized? Yes.

If we don’t help them it will cost more down the road to help these children as the effects of abuse and neglect destroy their precious lives.

This is a community problem as much as a CPS problem. We all need to step in and be a part of the solution and not sit back and watch the problem grow worse. We need volunteers to be child advocates. We need the faith-based community to step up.

Don’t throw CPS under the bus but we need to make sure they have their priorities correct.

Pray for them, don’t condemn them.

KELLY WAYNE GERLAND

Iola