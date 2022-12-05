 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Those who protect children need help

  • 0

I commend Gov. Greg Abbott for firing the head of the Child Protective Services Department. I respect all the hard working, dedicated CPS workers who have an unbelievably difficult job.

I have volunteered as a child advocate  for the past 15 years and have worked alongside many of these workers. They are over burdened with case loads.  

The turnover in the past few years has been close to 40%. Directions from the leadership has been horrible.

COVID has increased abuse and neglect and removals have increased incrementally. There are not enough beds to handle these removals so the children are being housed in CPS offices and residential treatment centers.

What these children need is tender loving care. Some need therapy and there are not enough therapists. It is a very complicated problem but we have the power to make a change.  

People are also reading…

Put the best interest of the child first. Do not encourage staff workers to put children back into dysfunctional homes because they don’t have anywhere else to put them.  

We in the community must do a better job of developing resources for these children.  

Foster parents are in short supply. Functional family members should be encouraged to take these children and give them a home. Should they be subsidized? Yes.  

If we don’t help them it will cost more down the road to help these children as the effects of abuse and neglect destroy their precious lives.  

This is a community problem as much as a CPS problem. We all need to step in and be a part of the solution and not sit back and watch the problem grow worse. We need volunteers to be child advocates. We need the faith-based community to step up.  

Don’t throw CPS under the bus but we need to make sure they have their priorities correct.  

Pray for them, don’t condemn them.   

KELLY WAYNE GERLAND

Iola

 

 

 

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ways to uphold our U.S. Constitution

"The Equal Rights Amendment is long dead" (Eagle, Nov. 16)  It was passed by Congress in 1972 and sent to the states, needing 38 of them to ra…

Make do with what Bryan already has

I understand it is business as usual and always will be, but that is not a good thing for taxpayers. New buildings, new parks is just a way fo…

We can't wait to cut fossil fuels

The take-home emerging from the climate change conference CPOP27 is that fossil fuels cannot continue to power the future with no end in sight…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert