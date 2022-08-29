Thomas pool is worth the projected cost

For those who have suggested that the cost of rebuilding a swimming pool at Mabel Clare Thomas Park is not justified since it only would serve one section of our community, I would ask them to read the report of College Station Police Chief Billy Couch on the costs involved in maintaining the Northgate “entertainment” portion of College Station.

Chief Couch reported that the total annual tax revenue from Northgate is $246,692 and the expenses now incurred for police and fire on a yearly basis are $2,769,917. And he requested additional measures which will assist the police and fire departments in maintaining a better “environment” in that area.

The projected cost of rebuilding the pool is $3,150,000. This does not, of course, cover the expenses of upkeep and providing lifeguards for the pool, but when compared with the expenses of maintaining any semblance of law and order at Northgate on a year round basis, these expenses pale by comparison.

Rebuilding the pool at Thomas Park would add to the quality of life for those who do not live in areas with neighborhood pools, and it would not require the kind of expensive manpower from the city’s police and fire department that Northgate requires on a weekly basis year round.

For my money, money spent on rebuilding the pool in one of our oldest and most beautiful parks would add far more to the quality of life for more of our residents than the unknown amount of money now being requested to continue trying to make Northgate a safer place of “entertainment” for one section of our population.

Please support the renovations to Mabel Clare Thomas Park and the rebuilding of the pool. Though they appear as separate items on the Bond election, they both relate to the quality of life offered to all of our residents.

