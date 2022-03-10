There are people offering support

Recently, an opinion issued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and a statement from Gov. Greg Abbott asserted that life-affirming care and even support of transgender youth in our community is "child abuse"

While this is one of the most harmful political stunts to get votes before a primary that I have seen, I don't want to debate the politics right now.

What I want to say is that if you are a parent of a transgender Texan, I applaud you your courage, conviction and loving care of your child.

To youth who are transgender Texans, I want you to know that I, as a transgender woman who has lived in the Brazos Valley since 1990, have your back. I think you are awesome, amazing, and courageous to be yourself.

Right now you are a child. Adults make a lot of stupid decisions on your behalf without asking what you want or how you feel about it. At least, that can be what it feels like at times when people who don't even know you make statements about your life.

Know this: You are loved. Your family has a plan to lift up, empower and affirm what you know about yourself.

There are also a lot of other adults trying to address recent nonsense said to or about you.

Try to hang in there.

People you have never met have your back and are working tirelessly to secure your future because of who you amazingly are.

KATRINA DAWN STEWART

Executive Director

Pride Community Center