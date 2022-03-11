'The Yanks are coming over there'

I heard that some courageous and noble U.S. veterans have decided to go to Ukraine to help those people fight for their democracy and, indirectly, ours.

It seems that where there is a struggle for a just and worthy cause, the "Yanks: always will show up to help.

I'm in my 80s now and remember the sacrifices our country made during World War II. We had stamps for gasoline, stamps for food, had "victory gardens" and collected bacon grease for munitions.

My dad was even an airraid warden in Detroit.

The country did all of this for victory. We should be able to give up a few of our "luxuries" to help others under duress and oppression.

If we don't. we might regret it later.

In 1917, during World War I, George M. Cohan wrote a song called "Over There." Its words ring loudly again today: "The 'Yanks' are coming. the 'Yanks' are coming and we won't come back 'til it's over, over there."

God bless all those men and women who are putting themselves in harm's way for the sake of strangers and all of humanity.

TYRONE GORMLEY

Bryan