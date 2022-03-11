 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

'The Yanks are coming over there'

  • 0

I heard that some courageous and noble U.S. veterans have decided to go to Ukraine to help those people fight for their democracy and, indirectly, ours.

It seems that where there is a struggle for a just and worthy cause, the "Yanks: always will show up to help.

I'm in my 80s now and remember the sacrifices our country made during World War II. We had stamps for gasoline, stamps for food, had "victory gardens" and collected bacon grease  for munitions.

My dad was even an airraid warden in Detroit.

The country did all of this for victory. We should be able to give up a few of our "luxuries" to help others under duress and oppression.

If we don't. we might regret it later.

In 1917, during World War I, George M. Cohan wrote a song called "Over There." Its words ring loudly again today: "The 'Yanks' are coming. the 'Yanks' are coming and we won't come back 'til it's over, over there."

People are also reading…

God bless all those men and women who are putting themselves in harm's way for the sake of strangers and all of humanity.

TYRONE GORMLEY

Bryan

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

There are people offering support

There are people offering support

Recently, an opinion issued by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and a statement from Gov. Greg Abbott asserted that life-affirming care and e…

Story was fraught with inaccuracies

Story was fraught with inaccuracies

I am disappointed with the flaccid journalism in Sneha Dey's article about the ACLU’s suit against Gov. Greg Abbott in regard to transgender c…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert