The wrong approach to children's death

The children killed in the Uvalde school shooting are sad in many ways — mainly because they died needlessly.

Talking heads and screaming voices on the news and social media say they know what the problem is and how to solve it. Simple. Pass laws that remove guns from lawful society.

They always fail the commonsense view of this. If that were the case, then only criminals would possess guns. They don’t obey laws now. Why would any rational person think that mindset would change?

The saddest part of this episode is that it only reopens the same conversation about gun control and ends right back where it started.

If people truly are concerned about children dying, then they would be as adamantly opposed to other needless children's deaths.

Fatal car crashes are the leading cause of death for teenagers. Every day, on average, six teens die in wrecks, many caused by cell-phone use while driving.

If one is upset about young lives lost, then we should ban the possession of cell phones until a person is 21. We have laws about distracted driving in most states. Start enforcing existing laws!

In a recent year, more than 230 children were killed in drunk-driving crashes. The government tells the automobile industry how many miles per gallon a car must average. Now it's starting to tell it to make more cars run by battery.

The government should ban the use of cars by drunk drivers.

Nearly 1,000 children died from drowning in 2017. Let’s ban personal possession of swimming pools.

All needless children's deaths are sad. If the gun control group wants to do something about the senseless loss of a child’s life, there are many areas that can use some help.

TOMMY RAYKOVICH

Hilltop Lakes