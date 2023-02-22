More and more people are dissatisfied with our past and our present, wanting to destroy what has taken centuries to build in order to build some kind of utopia.

According to them, we have too many racists, too much social injustice, things are not sustainable, there is not enough equality, people are too intolerant, gender is negotiable, our ancestors were slave owners. They want to dissolve the nuclear family, abolish capitalism, eliminate religion, rewrite our constitution, and dilute or eliminate our First Amendment rights.

Does anyone have the capability or know-how to build a utopia? No. People of every generation fall short of what our Creator wants us to be.

It is in our nature to trend downward morally and spiritually, not to trend upward. Failure to recognize this truth is fundamental to people and governments erroneously thinking that man is basically good.

People are trying to build a dream world on shifting sand. But if it is engineered by spiritually bankrupt mankind, it will collapse like all things do that oppose or ignore God.

The solution is in the hands of the one who knows and has what it takes for people to live together in harmony. Jesus Christ is the rock upon which we must build our lives, not on the shifting sand of broken humanity. He has no favorites. It is only as we repent and yield to God’s power through his son that our spiritual trajectory can be changed from downward to upward.

The real utopia in the end belongs to Him and to all who have committed their lives and their futures to Him.

JERRY ALLEN

College Station