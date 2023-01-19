The real truth about the Congress

I used to think the purpose of Congress was to represent the voters. Now I know better. Congress has become a swamp filled with creatures whose only concern is pleasing their donors.

Sure, those in the swamp need to throw some crumbs to the voters every now and then so they can get reelected, but every member of Congress knows that if you step too far out of line, you will feel the wrath of the swamp.

If you go along to get alone, the rewards are huge. And the best part is, Congress has no limit on how much money they can spend. Major donors aren't concerned with increased prices at the supermarket, so it’s not an issue.

Consider the recent debate over the speaker of the House. Here, a handful of conservatives took a stand to put a stop to business as usual. They actually thought that public debate is a good thing. Most people were shocked. Don’t they know that’s not how things work? You vote for who you are told to vote for, and all legislation is created privately through backroom deals with no debate.

The House Democrats understand this. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, understands this. He was so upset, he got on national television to claim that the business of the House was being held hostage by a bunch of “terrorists.” Yes, the business of the House must not be interrupted with silly concerns of the voters.

Those on national television news understand this as well. This was being reported as a huge embarrassment to the Republicans and a lack of “unity.” The last Congress was unified, especially when it came to spending. The next time you go shopping, consider how that worked out for you.

MIKE STASIOWSKI

College Station