While visiting a patient in St. Joseph Hospital, I happened upon a recent edition of The Eagle and an opinion piece by Carina Ciobanu. After a harrowing experience in a California desert where she was accosted by a gun-wielding individual, Ciobanu decided that the Second Amendment was to blame.

"My rage is reserved for the courts that place greater value on an antiquated interpretation of the Second Amendment than they do on human lives. My rage is reserved for the politicians who fail to pass commonsense gun reforms, including universal background checks and assault weapons bans, that would make all of us safer," she wrote.

As is the case in many instances such as this, the blame is put on the gun.

The real question should be: How can making it harder for me to protect myself going to help you? Especially since you rely on others to protect you?

JAMES CONNEALY

Bryan