The résumé to be a great Bryan mayor

Please accept this letter in support for my friend and colleague Bobby Gutierrez in his campaign to become our next mayor in the city of Bryan.

Bobby and I have worked side by side on various civic and charitable causes over the years and I have seen his servant’s heart and willingness to go to great lengths to help others in action many times.

His résumé speaks for itself.

I believe him to be a wise, inclusive and fair man. In fact, I have witnessed it. As a lifelong resident of Bryan, he has a vested interest in the progress the city has made, and the knowledge and prudence to safely navigate those challenges the city may face and to continue that progress we have seen in our city.

As a business owner, he understands that although we may be two cities, we are one ever-connected community. He has the experience, and maybe more importantly, he has forged great relationships with members of the community and leadership in College Station, Brazos County, surrounding counties and Texas A&M to keep the city of Bryan on track as the leader in local industry and growth in the region.

Again, his reputation and résumé speak for themselves, there is not much that I can say or that needs to be said to prove he has what it takes to be a great mayor.

Please join me in supporting Bobby Gutierrez éand voting for him this November.

ANDREAS PAVLATOS

Bryan