The Lord moves in mysterious ways

Could it be that, like Job, Donald Trump is being tempted by the Devil? Could all his financial, political and criminal problems be ways to test his righteousness?

Can Trump rise above this injustice and regain his unequaled power and influence? Can he once again grab a woman’s private parts anywhere, anytime he wants to?

Will Trump be able to shoot someone on 5th Avenue and suffer no consequences? Will he attempt another overthrow of the federal government?

Maybe, maybe not. The Lord works in mysterious ways.

BOBBY PRESLEY

College Station