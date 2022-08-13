 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Lord moves in mysterious ways

  • 0

Could it be that, like Job, Donald Trump is being tempted by the Devil? Could all his financial, political and criminal problems be ways to test his righteousness?

Can Trump rise above this injustice and regain his unequaled power and influence? Can he once again grab a woman’s private parts anywhere, anytime he wants to?

Will Trump be able to shoot someone on 5th Avenue and suffer no consequences? Will he attempt another overthrow of the federal government?

Maybe, maybe not. The Lord works in mysterious ways.

BOBBY PRESLEY

College Station

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Why is gas so much cheaper in Waco?

In my travels to Waco, it appears that Waco and the Bryan-College Station areas share some similarities. Both metropolitan populations are aro…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert