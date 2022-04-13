The Iran deal a recipe for disaster

The polls are showing a lack of support for many of our government’s policies. But if the policies are wrong, they may be corrected in the future, though many may suffer greatly in the process.

The Iran deal is a totally different matter. Many will die at the hands of terrorists that Iran will be able to sponsor because of the funds we supply them in this deal.

Far worse is the probable world war that will result. It may unleash nuclear weapons. How can anyone believe that Israel would ignore the promise of Iran’s supreme leader that Iran will acquire a bomb and that the first one goes to Tel Aviv?

The lesson learned by ignoring the promises made by Adolf Hitler in "Mein Kampf" will not be ignored. This is particularly clear because Israel will be supported in stopping this madness by all the parties to the Abraham Accords.

They know what awaits them if Iran gets nuclear bombs. The price we will pay by choosing to support our enemies instead of our friends will begin with being abandoned by our friends It may end with a nuclear holocaust.

It is not too late to tell the Russians and Chinese, who are negotiating for us, that we do not choose to make such a catastrophic mistake.

We need to hope, pray and do whatever we can to stop our leaders from getting back into the horrendous Iran deal.

WILLIAM BASSICHIS

College Station