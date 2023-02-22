Re: Matt Poling, "DEI Is Failing Higher Education and Aggies" (Eagle, Feb. 15), I am reminded of the semester I spent as a Fulbright scholar and teacher in the Soviet Union in the winter of 1978.

It was abundantly clear that all Russian faculty members at Leningrad State University (now called St. Petersburg) were strongly advised to keep their private opinions about the Soviet system private. Otherwise, in subtle ways, they would see their colleagues moving away from them, their compensation decrease, and eventually their jobs disappear.

enceAs a visitor from Texas A&M, I was free if I dared (and I did) to teach Henry David Thoreau's "Essay on Civil Disobedience." As I did one day, my Russian counterpart on the faculty there fiddled in his briefcase to show his students (he controlled more than their grades) that he did not approve of the content of my lecture and that they shouldn't either.

JEROME LOVING