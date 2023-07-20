If you're like me, I've been confused about the differences between the so-called Baby Boomers, Millennials, and Gen Z. Well, a former student of mine cleared this up quite a bit for me recently.

Karl Moore, now at McGill University, explains these entities in the management/workplace scenario, and how different their expectations and outlooks are.

To begin, the Baby Boomers are the ones heading for retirement (I retired several years ago. so I guess I'm a BB); the Millennials were born between 1980-'94; and Gen Z 1995 to 2012.

What makes them different? One thing is their commitment to work — to them there is no longer one universal truth: authorities are no longer the only arbiters "in the know." These two new generations want to be rewarded and valued for their own ideas.

Also, they consider their ideas more profound than just acquired work experience — they want to be seen for their own innovative perspectives. Millennials and Gen Zers in addition are also idealistic — they want to see in their bosses not just leaders, but the real person behind the badge, so to speak.

And when it comes to the vision of the workplace, they like mentoring, especially from different sources: they especially prefer "speed mentoring" from various kinds of sources that give them short bursts of insightful advice.

This is just a short list of what Millennials and GenZers expect from the workplace today, according to Karl Moore's book "Generation Why."

Now I can see more clearly the qualities of the next CEOs on deck to lead this country's major companies into the future.

JOHN O. BEAVER

Bryan