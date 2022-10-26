The detailed experience to be mayor

I am writing in support of John Nichols for mayor of College Station.

John and his wife Carol have been longtime family friends of the Boykin family. My dad, Cal Boykin, and John were both agricultural economists at Texas A&M and abroad. Dad thought the world of John and highly respected his work in and dedication to the field of agriculture and also to this community and overseas.

One of many things I learned from my dad was that it was necessary to go out of one’s comfort zone and to work on an international level truly to understand and appreciate our local government. John has certainly done so in his vital work in Armenia through ICARE, International Center for Agribusiness Research and Education.

When I expressed serious concerns about future traffic developments in my neighborhood, Pebble Creek, I wrote to my council members. John’s response was most detailed and thorough. He squelched the rumors that had been circulating and certainly set my mind at ease, so much so that I shared his letter with my Pebble Creek HOA members.

John has the most pertinent experience and knowledge of anyone I know who has run for mayor. A sheer glance at the numerous citizen boards and committees on which he has not only served but actively contributed, shows his true dedication to our community.

John’s record exhibits the quality of selfless service that is in our city’s best interest.

College Station has been very fortunate to have had excellent leadership at the mayor level for many years. I hope you will continue this level of leadership and cast your vote for John Nichols as our next mayor of College Station.

ANNE BOYKIN

College Station