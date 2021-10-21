The candidate we need in today's context

My letter is a full-hearted endorsement for Dr. Mengmeng Gu for College Station school board, Place 2.

I am a former secondary public school teacher, a current doctoral student in educational leadership, and I strongly feel that Mengmeng Gu is the candidate we need for our current context.

Dr. Gu leads with influence as someone with a deep moral purpose for bettering schools for all children. She believes that schools need to be welcoming, safe and productive environments for students to succeed. As a mother of four children and life-long learner herself, there is no greater priority than that of a wholesome education.

Dr. Gu’s vision as a member of the College Station school board is to build — through consensus — an educational system that embodies commonsense, research-based practices and policies in both operational and curricular areas.

Her international background and global collaborations have given her perspectives for the needs of 21st century learners. Today’s students need to learn how to think rather than what to think.

Today’s schools need to value empathy and mental health as much as academic rigor. Today’s curriculum needs to be interdisciplinary so students can see that knowledge and life are deeply interconnected.