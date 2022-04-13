I truly love living in the Brazos Valley. A couple of weeks ago, a kind grandmother reminded me of why.

My 6-year-old-daughter and I were buying Easter gifts and crafts at Hobby Lobby and, of course, she found a stuffed rabbit that she absolutely had to take home.

I said she could buy the rabbit with her chore money, but I was not going to buy it for her because her bed already looks like a stuffed animal factory. We were standing in line to check out, and I gently reminded her that she had to pay me back with her money when she got home.

We continued to chat with each other, waiting for the lady ahead of us to finish her purchase.

My daughter was hugging and talking to her rabbit — named Jellybean — when the lady handed her some money. She looked at me, but spoke to my daughter, and said, "Your mother is teaching you the value of money, and that's a good thing to do.

"But my grandbabies live overseas and I only see them twice a year. I can't do things like this for them, so I do it for other children."

My daughter looked at me, and I nodded my head, so she took the money and thanked the lady. I am grateful that while I was attempting to teach my girl a lesson about money, this grandmother taught her the better lesson of kindness.

To that grandmother, thank you again, and I hope you see your grandchildren soon.

GLORIA QUINN GIESENSCHLAG

Snook