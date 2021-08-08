The best version of yourself cares for others

It is said that if a man wants to live to be the best version of himself, he must live a life of wisdom, courage, justice, moderation, integrity and common sense, otherwise he will self-destruct.

These are the people who will not get vaccinated nor wear a mask.

These viruses are deadly and know no political party, male nor female, religion, age nor location. The vaccines are effective and will help you from getting seriously ill or even dying.

The "right wing conservatives" don't care if you infect yourself with the virus and perhaps kill yourself or even infect and kill others. It's your choice, but not their choice.

I'm sure you care about your family, your friends, your fellow Texans and the nation. Your defiance and unpatriotism are promoting infections and death at a rate that is rivaling the initial COVID-19 outbreak last year. I'm sure all medical personnel don't want to experience that again, nor does anyone else.

So, for God's sake, swallow your pride and get vaccinated and become a true patriot. Express your liberty and freedom in the right way. The life you save may be your own.

TYRONE GORMLEY

Bryan