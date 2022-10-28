The best choice to become mayor of Bryan

I think there are well-qualified residents who want to become the next mayor oi Bryan.

I was thinking of one who has faced a hostile enemy under fire many times. Once, as a helicopter pilot, he was shot down in Viet-Nam. He managed to get all his crew out safely. He was not deterred or afraid to continue his missions.

This is the kind of person who I believe would make a dedicated, loyal, resident-oriented mayor — one I would trust with my life. An unselfish mayor who would listen to all the residents of Bryan, developing logical solutions to problems facing the city of Bryan and choosing one that will do the most good for the most residents.

I believe that Mike Southerland is the best choice for mayor of Bryan.

LUTHER CRUM

College Station