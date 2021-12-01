The best advice: Stay out of Texas

In many parts of the country, property crimes are at an all-time high. Some of these robbers need some guidance regarding how to be better at their craft. I have come up with a few suggestions:

In San Francisco a person can steal $995 worth of merchandise at stores and if caught it will be considered a misdemeanor. Therefore may I suggest that you have a calculator with you for you certainly don't want to be caught with $996 and be prosecuted.

In Minneapolis a lot of young teenagers are engaged in carjackings. My advice is that if you wish to be a successful car jacker you should take some driving lessons as some of you are driving into trees.

If you commit a home break-in and are confronted with homeowners who have guns, you should have a lawyer on retainer because you have been threatened and you may have a case.

If you loot a store be sure to wear a COVID mask and a hat so you won't be identified on camera.

There. I've done my duty to sharpen your skills, but one final piece of advice is to stay out of Texas.

JOAN HOLTZAPPLE

Bryan