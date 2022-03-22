The Battalion serves university well

Thank you for The Eagle's timely editorial with regards to The Battalion matter.
I believe The Battalion has been in Texas A&M administration's gun sights since the bonfire tragedy. How else can one account for a newly installed president making this a high priority initiative from the get-go. It is intimidation of the press pure and simple from my perspective.
The Battalion print edition dates back to 1893 — some 129 years ago. It has persevered through great advance and tumult of the university, always telling the stories from the students' perspectives. To be silenced would be a tremendous loss for the university and its students — past, present and future.
I have to say I am proud The Eagle took a stand for The Battalion print edition to continue. I had confidence that The Eagle would come to the defense.
Now we shall watch to see what the university will do. I have no confidence the university will do the right thing. It is after all a political institution.
People are also reading…
ROBERT HICKS
Robertson County