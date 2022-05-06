Thanks to everyone who serves others

Opinion news people and politicians who don't have office hours or hospitals to treat anyone for anything, ridiculed traditional science-based health care, promoted political-theory health care and won.

Meanwhile, actual health care workers implored us to use personal and public health measures even in the face of anger and accusation.

Watching the angry mob climbing the Capitol walls, assaulting policemen to stop our peaceful transfer of power, unnerved me. I'm still stunned our president watched it live on TV and didn't use his authority to stop it immediately.

When I toured the Capitol, I felt pride and gratitude. Watching that mess, I felt sickened.

Observing all this, I've an understanding why some prefer pets over people, but in the midst of swirling strife, I'm also witnessing those who've humbly used your freedom as an opportunity to serve others and used your words as blessed peacemakers.

Thank you, you've been a light.

KATE JOHNSON

College Station