Thanks to all who helped her husband

On Nov. 21, my husband Ralph Freeman passed out on a bench in front of The Stella Café in College Station while I went to get the car. 

Customers and employees saw what had happened and came to his rescue. I was surprised when I brought the car around and he was surrounded by at least six folks trying to help him. He was nonresponsive to his name or when I touched him. 

There was an ER nurse who came out from the restaurant and was helping him and another lady who kept telling us he was breathing. 

Another bystander called 911. Station 2 ambulance and fire truck arrived and began their assistance. By that time my husband had come around and his vitals were normal to the paramedics. 

Thank you to everyone who provided assistance at The Stella Café and Brian and crew from Fire station 2. We live in a great community. 

KAREN FREEMAN

College Station 

