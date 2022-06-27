Thanks to Aggie team for a great season

Thanks to every Aggie baseball coach and staff, ground crew, ushers, 12th Man, Diamond Darlings and the Aggieland Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Well done!

Most of all, thanks to the players for the great 2022 season.

Y'all made the season so unforgettable and enjoyable, filled with so many clutch plays, hits, throws and pitches. Yes, of course it is baseball, so there were the occasional physical errors and even a few mental errors, the failed swings, the walked batters, the runners left on base. These are found in most every game ever played at any level.

In spite of all that, the part we enjoyed most was the teamwork, the unity, the selfless interaction with the fans and the kids, the joy, the happiness, the encouragement given by each member of the team to each other in times of success and in times of disappointment, the connection with the 12th Man, the hustle, the going the extra mile, the many come-backs, the never-say-no attitude and the sportsmanship displayed to our opponents.

It seemed as if each game was filled with new and different "heroes."

We liked the way the team honored our flag, nation and veterans and the way many of the players outwardly expressed their dedication to God for His goodness and His watch and care.

All were so greatly appreciated and welcomed.

Team members are "ruff, tuff, real stuff Fightin' Texas Aggies."

We attended every home game except for two. To us, the Most Valuable Player was the team itself, for that is how the players played — as a team. And that is way Aggies and all true baseball fans like it.

Thank you for all the excitement and fun we had. It was truly a year filled "A Field of Dreams."

Thank the Lord, from whom all blessings flow.

FRANK, '64. and CHERYL COX

College Station