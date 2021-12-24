Thanks for help for foster children

Again, this year, our Brazos County residents have shown their generous, giving spirts by sponsoring wish lists for Brazos County foster children and children living in homes where parents are working with the Texas Department of Children and Family services to enhance their abilities to provide safe, nurturing homes for children.

The Brazos County Child Welfare Board would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to BCS Together for its role in reaching out to sponsors for our children and all they do each and every day to provide care and services to foster children and families in our area.

We also would like to thank all of our sponsors for fulfilling the wish lists for our children and a special thank you to The Ogden Group for its continued support.

Thank you to Paradowski Law for helping us fulfill those wishes for new bikes this year.

The board would like to take this opportunity to say thank you to the staff for countless hours of coordinating, sorting, and delivering gifts to our children. The local staff is committed to making sure that all of our Brazos County foster children and those they work with have a special Christmas and this could not happen without the support of those who live in our community.