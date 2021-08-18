Thanks for exposing children to COVID

I wanted to take this opportunity to thank my fellow College Station residents and the state of Texas for making this week possible.

On Tuesday, I dropped my children off for the first day of school. Now, I wait for them to contract COVID-19. Now, I wait to see if there will be a hospital bed available if and when they need it. Now, I wait for the increasing likelihood of the utterly unthinkable.

I especially want to thank the unmasked and unvaccinated who have made this possible. Take a bow! Once upon a time, we would not have been so easily willing to put innocent children at risk like this. But now, thanks to the callous indifference and wanton cruelty of the Republicans who run our state like a feudal manor, we've achieved the impossible.

We could have pulled together in the sense of community. But such a possibility is now a relic of a quaint and naive past.