Thanks for exposing children to COVID

I wanted to take this opportunity to thank my fellow College Station residents and the state of Texas for making this week possible.
On Tuesday, I dropped my children off for the first day of school. Now, I wait for them to contract COVID-19. Now, I wait to see if there will be a hospital bed available if and when they need it. Now, I wait for the increasing likelihood of the utterly unthinkable.
I especially want to thank the unmasked and unvaccinated who have made this possible. Take a bow! Once upon a time, we would not have been so easily willing to put innocent children at risk like this. But now, thanks to the callous indifference and wanton cruelty of the Republicans who run our state like a feudal manor, we've achieved the impossible.
We could have pulled together in the sense of community. But such a possibility is now a relic of a quaint and naive past.
I hold everyone who has refused a vaccination, scoffed at masking precautions, laughed off COVID or disregarded the seriousness of its spread responsible for risking the lives of my children so you can get a pedicure or go to church and lie to God about being a good person. I hold particularly responsible the craven state officials who directly caused this circumstance as well as the cowardly local officials who have stood silently by and let it happen.