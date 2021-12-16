Thank you for tree sales success

Thank you to everyone who supported the 2021 College Station Noon Lions Club Christmas tree sales. We sold out of trees in just 10 days, one of the quickest sales efforts in our history.

For 60 years the Lions Club has helped light the holiday spirit for families in our community by selling them their Christmas tree. And it is more than just a fundraiser for us — it’s a community event.

Our volunteers give of their time, and customers — by buying a tree — help others as the net proceeds will allow our Lions Club to support local charities and needs that arise in the coming year.

We also are grateful to the media outlets and businesses that assisted with this year’s effort.

A special thank you to Bryan Broadcasting, KBTX, KRHD and The Eagle for their help in publicizing our Christmas tree sales.