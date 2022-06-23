 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Thank you for the MacArthur prayer

Thank you to Eagle Publisher Crystal Dupre, Managing Editor Rob Clark and letter-writer Glenn Dowling (Eagle, June 17) for sharing the letter from Gen. Douglas MacArthur. What a perfect start to a Father’s Day weekend!

The Letter to His Son by the General was and is one of his best undertakings on paper and it was used often in papers back in the day!

I suggest all readers take time to read it, share it and pray that the words help our nation and its families to continue to keep our young on the right path with the right expectations.

NOTE: As the mother of three sons and five grandsons, it also works for my beautiful granddaughters and daughters-in-law.

GERRY MAY HINCE

Bryan

