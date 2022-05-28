Thank you for loving look at school

Many thanks to Nate Sharp for his years of volunteer service at Forest Ridge Elementary School in College Station — and for writing so beautifully about childhood, teachers, friends — school as it should be, and is, all over this country!

In our shared heartbreak this week, we long with all our hearts for all children and teachers to be safe and happy at their schools.

Thank you, Eagle, for giving us this loving essay at this agonizing time when we need it so desperately.

CONSTANCE BROWN

College Station