Thank you for honoring our veterans
A heart-felt shout-out  to Pebble Creek Elementary School for the beautiful, fun, exciting and patriotic celebration honoring our veterans on their day.

We all should praise God for the superintendent, principal, counselors, teachers, assistants, the custodial staff, grounds-keepers, security personnel, the volunteers and substitutes.

And the kids — wow! Seldom have I seen such a fine group of youth who were so fell of joy, happiness, enthusiasm and energy. All with bright eyes and contagious smiles, waving, saying "thank you." They chanted "USA. USA. USA" with a sense of love.

It was truly inspiring. Tears streamed down the cheeks of veterans and teachers as well. Thanks to you pasrets, grandparents, Gospel-preaching pastors, neighbors and friends for rearing young girls and boys of that caliber.

Also, a big thank you to the Consol High School drumline, cheer and dance teams. Also the Aggie cadet flag-bearers for their performance and support to make Veterans' Day so special. May they all continue down that narrow path that leads to life and victory.

Upon returning from Vietnam in the late 1960s and early 1970s, many Aggies, friends and family were greeted with chants of hate and looks filled with disdain. Not this time: It was ju8st the opposite. The entire event was filled with love, respect, compassion, thankfulness, uplifting words and expressions of support.

It was so refreshing and present in "the way it should be!" Hopefully other local schools, from kindergarten through college, were doing the same.

Everyone in attendance, young and old, male and female, rich and poor, red, yellow, black, brown and white, left the event a better person than when they arrived.

Much love and appreciation goes out to each of you. Thank you all.

CHERYL COX

College Station

 

