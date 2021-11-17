Thank you for honoring our great veterans

A heart-felt shout-out to Pebble Creek Elementary School for the beautiful, fun, exciting and patriotic celebration honoring our veterans on their day.

We all should praise God for the superintendent, principal, counselors, teachers, assistants, the custodial staff, grounds-keepers, security personnel, the volunteers and substitutes.

And the kids — wow! Seldom have I seen such a fine group of youth who were so fell of joy, happiness, enthusiasm and energy. All with bright eyes and contagious smiles, waving, saying "thank you." They chanted "USA. USA. USA" with a sense of love.

It was truly inspiring. Tears streamed down the cheeks of veterans and teachers as well. Thanks to you pasrets, grandparents, Gospel-preaching pastors, neighbors and friends for rearing young girls and boys of that caliber.

Also, a big thank you to the Consol High School drumline, cheer and dance teams. Also the Aggie cadet flag-bearers for their performance and support to make Veterans' Day so special. May they all continue down that narrow path that leads to life and victory.