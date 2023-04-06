State Rep. John Raney sits as co-chairman on the transportation committee. When you go renew your vehicle registration and notice the 36% tax increase hidden under the disguise of an "inspection fee" John's the one you want to thank.

See as co chair of the Transportation Committee, Raney is familiar with the fact that inspection stations collect the fee for inspections and it's $7 (for 30 years its been $7 because Raney has refused to allow inspection stations a rate increase for inspections).

So when he approved the "tax increase" on every Texan he once again ignored the needs of his constituents. As usual, Texas RINOS always throw Texans under the bus when it comes to safety vs. money.

With a $12 billion budget surplus, Raney still voted for a tax increase and still voted against giving inspection stations a raise for the 30th year.

Be sure to thank Raney for yet another term of great representation at raneyfortexas.com. or 979-260-5040 and tell him how much we appreciate all the effort he's put in representing us — again.

ALBERT GONTER

College Station