Texas seeks to limit women's rights

By this logic, we would have to see the lack of equal pay for women as a form of protection. The limits placed on medical coverage for women by companies that claim religious exemption would have to be understood as protection, so too would an abortion law that compromises women’s health by denying them care outright.

The anti-transgender bills in Texas together with the abortion bill entrench the second-class status of women and ensure that generations of women to come have fewer rights.

These bills split women’s identity into composite parts that then can be managed under the law. SB29, SB3, SB8 and others are not about protection or fairness, but are attempts to legalize women’s inequality and to substitute discriminatory policies for broad-based rights in direct contravention of the principles on which this country was founded.

These bills save and protect nothing but women’s subordination.

SHONA JACKSON

Bryan